Whitehall police arrested a 42-year-old Whitehall man for disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license and driving without a license at 3:40 p.m. April 24 in the 3900 block of East Broad Street.

A 19-year-old man with no permanent address also was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, reports said.

Officers observed a disturbance between two men in front of the bus stop on East Broad Street, according to reports.

A plain-clothes officer working special duty at a nearby store reported the disturbance to uniformed officers.

Officers intervened before any assault could occur and observed a knife on the ground, according to reports. No charges were filed in connection with the knife.

Four men were involved in the altercation, police said.

Officers searched another man at the scene and found he had ammunition in his pocket, reports said.

A loaded .22-caliber pistol also was discovered in his backpack, police said.

Further questioning revealed the incident allegedly began when a man driving a car exhibited frustration with the amount of time three other men took to cross East Broad Street at Robinwood Avenue.

The man drove into the parking lot and confronted the three men, police said, creating the disturbance that the plain-clothes officer observed and reported.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Burglaries were reported at 4:30 a.m. April 28 in the 5200 block of East Main Street; at 11 a.m. April 28 in the 900 block of Westphal Avenue; at 12:15 a.m. April 29 in the 100 block of Beechford Road; at 7:20 p.m. April 29 in the 1000 block of Irongate Lane; at 7:05 p.m. April 30 in the 5300 block of Gatehouse Drive; at 10 p.m. April 30 in the 4300 block of East Main Street; at 8:25 a.m. May 2 in the 100 block of South Yearling Road; at 1:35 p.m. May 2 in the 4500 block of Saint Ann Lane; and at 2:45 p.m. May 2 in the 4800 block of Poth Road.

* Thefts were reported at 3 p.m. April 25 and 5:05 a.m. April 26 in the 4700 block of East Broad Street; at 3:35 a.m. April 27 in the 3800 block of East Main Street; and at 5:20 p.m. April 29 in the 4600 block of Harbinger Circle West.

* A 69-year-old-man was arrested for assault at 2:20 p.m. April 26 in the 3500 block of East Main Street.

Assaults also were reported at 7:55 a.m. April 29 at Beechwood Road and Virginia Circle East; and at 8:15 p.m. April 29 in the 300 block of Robinwood Avenue.

* Property destruction was reported at 6:55 a.m. April 24 in the 800 block of Pierce Avenue; at 4:15 p.m. April 24 in the 1000 block of Irongate Lane; at 5:05 p.m. April 24 in the 400 block of Elaine Road; at 8:25 p.m. April 24 in the 4200 block of Yearling Circle; at 10:55 a.m. April 30 in the 3700 block of East Broad Street; and at 12:05 p.m. April 30 in the 4600 block of Morris Avenue.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 12:25 p.m. April 24 in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 5 a.m. April 30 in the 5300 block of Great Oak Drive.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 5:10 p.m. April 26 in the 400 block of Maplewood Avenue; at 11:50 p.m. April 26 at Etna and South Hamilton roads; and at 11:55 a.m. April 29 in the 100 block of Parklawn Boulevard.