The Worthington Division of Fire responded to a report of a dumpster fire at 6:16 p.m. April 30 in the 6000 block of N. High Street.

According to the report, police were not able to find any suspicious persons or evidence in the area. The incident is under investigation, according to the report.

In other recent Worthington Division of Police incident reports:

* A Worthington resident reported that a package delivered to her address had been stolen at 5:48 p.m. April 25 in the 100 block of West Wilson Bridge Road. No further action was taken by police.

*A Worthington resident reported to police at 4:29 p.m. April 28 that $40 worth of change and a bicycle valued at $240 was stolen in the 5000 block of Selby Court. The resident reported that her car had been rummaged through and she had left her doors unlocked. No suspects have been identified, according to the report.