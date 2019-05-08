TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



The Newcomerstown’s 88th annual Newcomerstown Chamber of Commerce Banquet handed out a total of 17 awards.



Newcomerstown’s 2009 Prom King and Queen were John Warner and Christy Felton. Ashley Hickman and Ian Morrow made a grand entrance to the Prom by hot air balloon.



In sports, Ridgewood stomps out Coshocton 4-3, Hiland 5-4, Garaway 7-6 and Newcomerstown 9-0.



Deaths: Dorothy M. Regula, 47; Wayne Swigert, 65; Betty J. Sweitzer, 88; Glenn D. Couts, 69; Dawnie Ruth Hammersley Cheney, 78; Patricia D. Hinkley, 41; Lynn F. Kuhn, 83; Mary D. Luthy, 71; Thomas Richards, 73; Helen F. Saunders, 88.











TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



Jim Carr elected mayor of Newcomerstown.



Indian Valley Supt. Fogler accepts superintendent’s position with Tuscarawas County Educational Service Center.



NHS Envirothon team of Ben Riggle, Curty Judy, Brock Miskimen, Nathan Bower and Brian Collins, under advisor Richard Wright, won first pace in competition at Lake Park, Coshocton, qualifying for state competition.



Rebecca Apple, Ridgewood High freshman, named Newcomerstown Elks "Teen of the Year."



Ridgewood nipped Newcomerstown 135-134 for Inter Valley Conference track title.



Birmingham Boy Scout Troop scoutmaster Harold George honored at surprise recognition ceremony for 40 years of working with scouts in the Birmingham area.



Death: Robert Stilgenbaurer, 81.







THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



Mayor Gordon DeMarco declared May 20 "Poppy Day" in Newcomerstown for local VFW Post.



Tom Couts hit a two-run homerun to help the Trojans defeat Conotton Valley 10-9 in extra innings.



Ryan Edwards announced as Bike-A-Thon coordinator for Gnadenhutten and Mayor Charles B. Miller designated May 20 as "Gnadenhutten St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Day."



Mariann Mayhew, Ohio University senior and NHS graduate, elected president of National Student Nurses Assn.



Married: Hellen Roes and William L. Miles, April 1; Vicki Sue Addy and Timothy D. Davis, April 15.



Deaths: Newton l. McWhorter, 81; Douglas A. Belt II, infant.







FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



Stephanie Marteny, 12, daughter of Diane and Henry Marteny Jr., Newcomerstown, killed in natural gas line explosion and fire at the family’s home.



Ron James hired as Trojan head football coach.



Trojans continued to dominate local track scene with sectional tournament win at Lee Stadium. Indian Valley finished fourth.



Trojan Band members receiving special awards at banquet included Mandy Hogue, Spirit Award; Sue Stocker, Arion Award; and Daphne Arth, Service Award.



Kelly King, Newcomerstown, and Ty Holloway and Stacy Sindlinger, both Indian Valley South, honored as outstanding student drivers by District 9 of Ohio Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs.



Record-breaking temperatures in upper 80s and 90s recorded for several days; heavy damage resulted from wind storms that swept through the area toward Coshocton.



Deaths: Dewey Norman, 80; Mrs. Ovel (Mary) Beiter, 81; Jesse McConnell, 75; R. Harold Lewis Jr., 55; Suzanne Marlatt, infant daughter of Lester Jr. and Flora Marlatt; Merril Wiggins, 78; Ruth Dixon, 80.







FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Newcomerstown School District voters renewed at two-mill operating levy and by 15 votes rejected a proposed bond issue for .8 mill tax in May primary.



Some 425 attend consecration ceremony for new Christ United Methodist Church on Oak St.



Silverhorn Gas Station on south Rt. 21 hit by thieves fifth time in less than eight months.



Thomas R. Atkinson, formerly of Newcomerstown, admitted to Ohio Bar by Ohio Supreme Court.



Deaths: Mark Allen Alexander, infant son of James and Norma Rufer Alexander; Mrs. John (Alta) Craigo; Mrs. Blance Ford, 85; Rollo (Gene) Yarnell, 43; G. Gordon Waggoner, 67.



Married: Miss Rhonda Wesson and Richard Vierheller.



Council approves parking limits for east side of Heller Dr.



Trojans win Inter Valley Conference track meet at Lee Stadium.







SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



Baltimore bowling team consisting of Laura Yanai, Bea Plants, Lou Mulvane, Mary Jurin and Millie Williams, captain, wins championship.



Dr. Robert J. Nichol, Bethany educator, to speak at Port Washington commencement.



Deaths: William Zepp, 77; Cliff Emerson, 76; Mrs. John Decker, 76; Mrs. Grant Best, 87; Mrs. Carrie Underwood, 74; Geraldine Brown Bowman, 53.



Married: Nadine McCune and Paul Little; Mr. and Mrs. E.R. Swigert, golden anniversary.







SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



The body of PFC Francis Gunn permanently interred in U.S. Military Cemetery at Florence, Italy.



Carnival sponsored by World War II vets in full swing on Main St.



Some 400 attend coon chase at Hillside Park.



Rev. Henry Holyoak, pastor of College Methodist Service, delivers Baccalaureate sermon.



Rev. Glenn Cornell to deliver address at Memorial Service.



Mrs. Bess LaPorte installed as president of BPW.



25 students from Washington Twp. petition to continue their education in Newcomerstown schools.



Miss Mildred C. Dietrich and Walter F. Miller married at Port Washington E and R Church.







EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



Council spreads calcium chloride over dirt highways free to taxpayers.



Congressman James Seccombs will give annual Memorial Day address.







NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



Rev. H.R. Chalfant to preach Memorial sermon at ME Church and Rev. George Shurtz to deliver Memorial Day address.



Canton Brick Co. lands two large contracts calling for 80,000 bricks.







ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



The Victory Bond quota is over subscribed.



John C. Ross announces candidacy for mayor.



Lorin Speck, ambulance driver of Birmingham, crashes into mail wagon driven by Mrs. Emma Tidrick of Peoli.