ATHENS – Executive Vice President and Provost Chaden Djalali announced several new appointments on OHIO’s regional campuses, providing academic and administrative leadership at the local level as the University transitions toward the One OHIO model.



In recognition of the importance of OHIO’s regional campuses within the Ohio University ecosystem, Provost Djalali stated, "We recognize the vital role Ohio University’s regional campuses play within their respective communities and within the University as a whole. And, as we shape our institution’s future footprint, now is the time to evaluate areas for efficiencies and consolidations, while investing in innovative academic and administrative activities to ensure the long-term viability of Ohio University across the One OHIO unified system."



Djalali announced the following leadership appointments on our regional campuses:



Dr. Jeremy Webster has been appointed interim Dean of the Eastern Campus beginning Aug. 1, 2019, a role most recently filled by Dr. Robert Klein, whose appointment on the Eastern campus will be extended through July 31, 2019 to assist with a seamless transition. After July 31, Klein will return to his faculty role within the Department of Mathematics and continue to develop his leadership portfolio as an ACE Fellow. Webster will continue in his current role as Dean of the Zanesville Campus as well as guiding the Eastern Campus during this transition.



Dr. Warren Galbreath, Associate Professor of Social Work at the Eastern Campus, will assume the newly-created position of Interim Associate Dean for Academic and Administrative Operations at the Eastern Campus to assist with day-to-day administration and operations. His appointment is effective July 1, 2019.



Dr. Dywayne Nicely, who currently serves as Interim Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Mathematics at the Chillicothe Campus, has been named Interim Dean of the Chillicothe Campus also effective July 1, 2019, a vacancy created after Dr. Marty Tuck announced his intention to retire effective June 30, 2019.



Executive Dean since 2013, Dr. William Willan announced his retirement plans effective June 30, 2019. In early April, the University announced the appointment of Dr. Nicole Pennington as Willan’s successor. Pennington will serve as Interim Executive Dean for Regional Higher Education while continuing in her role as Dean of OHIO’s Southern campus. Over the next year, she will work with Provost Djalali to develop plans for a re-visioned leadership structure for the regional campuses that reflect the goals for One OHIO University.



"I am grateful to all the regional deans for their leadership as we advance our vision of One OHIO University," said Provost Djalali. "This is an exciting time to be at OHIO."