NEW PHILADELPHIA —The Performing Arts Center at Kent State University at Tuscarawas will announce its 10th season on May 17 during an unveiling event at the Performing Arts Center. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a wine and beer tasting followed by the formal unveiling at 8:00 p.m. The event is open to Performing Arts Center members.



"For nine seasons, we’ve entertained the region with over 250 memorable performances. We’ve educated close to 40,000 students with our educational programs and we’ve inspired the region with experiences only the arts can create," said David Mitchell, general manager of the Performing Arts Center (PAC). "The financial support of our members will help us continue to Entertain, Educate and Inspire the entire community well into the future."



Members of the Performing Arts Center enjoy certain perks not available to the general public. In addition to attending the Unveiling Event, members are also the first to purchase tickets during special pre-sale periods. Purchasing tickets during the member’s only pre-sale guarantees savings with special discounted ticket prices. Members at the Dean’s Circle and Sustaining Patron levels have the exclusive option to have seats held for their purchase plus a number of complimentary guest passes to a PAC season series event. A portion of every membership is also a donation to the Performing Arts Center Endowment, which may be tax-deductible.



While PAC memberships are available all year, the deadline to purchase memberships with the benefit of attending the May 17 unveiling is May 14.



PAC members will be able to purchase tickets to the 2019-20 season from May 17 to May 31. Pre-sale packages, six shows or more, can be purchased June 3 to 9. Single show ticket sales begin June 10.



For complete Membership Recognition Program details, contact the Box Office at 330-308-6400. Memberships can be purchased in person at the Performing Arts Center box office, online at www.kent.edu/tusc/pac or by calling 330-308-6400.



The Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas is located at 330 University Dr. NE, New Philadelphia. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The Performing Arts Center’s 2019-2020 Season is sponsored by Michael Taylor Insurance and Financial Incorporated, an Allstate Agency.