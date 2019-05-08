The criminal trial for a former Whitehall schools supplemental employee has been continued to May 29, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Court records.

Patrick B. McGregor II, 29, of Columbus was arrested Nov. 14 by Westerville police on charges of sexual battery, tampering with evidence and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

McGregor pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony; one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, a second-degree felony; and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, according to common pleas court records.

On Feb. 4, the trial was continued to April 2, and now has been continued to May 29, records indicate.

McGregor is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl while he was employed as a drama instructor with Whitehall City Schools.

According to Westerville police, the two allegedly had a sexual relationship “for several months” beginning in May 2018. He was terminated from Whitehall schools in September 2018.

On at least two occasions, according to Westerville police, McGregor had sexual contact with the minor at a Westerville residence.

Investigators examined the cellphone of the juvenile victim, finding evidence in the form of text messages and photos between McGregor and the minor, including nude photos of the girl requested by McGregor, police said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo