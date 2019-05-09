100 Years Ago (1919)



An incident of a most deplorable nature was recorded in Alliance early Friday morning when Paul Skarpussis, 3, died in the arms of his father, Anton Skarpussis, at police headquarters at 2:30 a.m. while officers James Coy and E.L. Reeder frantically called 12 to 15 physicians seeking help for the boy. According to reports, the man had brought his seriously ill son to headquarters around 12:30 a.m. after he had tried in vain to get a physician and implored the police for help. It was stated that for a considerable time police were frequently unable to secure services of physicians in cases of illness and injury at night and the death of the young Skarpussis was the tragic climax of that situation. Police called the doctors, unable to get one to answer, for nearly two hours until the boy died. (A later inquiry by Coroner T.C. McQuate showed that the boy, who had eaten heartily of meat the night before, had died of acute indigestion). A further effort of another half hour to reach a physician to declare the child dead was made. That also failed and the firm of J.H. Sharer & Son was called to take charge of the remains. It had been stated earlier in a council session after police could not secure medical help for a citizen that unless a doctor could be procured, it did no good to take an ill or injured person to the city hospital because the nurses were unable to give any medical attention unless directed by a doctor. The Skarpussises, a family of Russsian descent, lived in the 700 block of North Park Avenue, and Paul would have turned 4 years old on June 25. It was noted that there were 29 physicians listed in the city directory in 1919 and that some were still serving in the armed forces and a few others were attending a medical convention in Columbus at the time of the incident. However, it was estimated that there were probably 20 in town the night of the boy’s death. Mayor C.S. Westover started a personal investigation after learning of the incident.



Issac B. Heacock resigned after 15 years of faithful service to the U.S. Postal Service, working as the rural carrier in Beloit since April 1904. Heacock, who had celebrated his 79th birthday in January, was believed to be the oldest carrier in the state. Over his last three winters, he had not been able to perform the duties steadily because of severe weather and extra heavy mails. His substitute, Hiram P. Burns, was appointed as the Route 2 carrier succeeding Heacock.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Lonnie E. Weekly, 39, a resident of the 700 block of East Patterson Street, was fined $200 and costs and given a six-month sentence in the Stark County Jail on an assault and battery charge. Weekly, who had been charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of William McKinley Hill at an Alliance cafe run by Weekly’s wife, was allowed to plea to the lesser charge



Beloit High seniors were to present the comedy "Adam’s Evening" with Stanley Sams playing the lead role of Adam Adams. Others with major roles were Mary Jane Wilson, Marjorie Ritchie, Jack Gednetz, Wanda Mercer, Richard Eshler, Mary Rouse, David Glass, Vernon Kampfer and Treva Gibbons.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Three Alliance-area men — William Fiegenschuh and Timothy Hirst, both of Alliance, and Richard Gay, of Atwater — were among 16 selected for membership in the Blue Key national honor fraternity at Mount Union.



Wayne E. Walter, president and general manager of the Alliance Drop Forging Co., was elected vice president of the Forging Industry Association at its annual meeting in the Bahamas.



Chosen as cheerleaders at Marlington High were Diane Scott, Kathy Briggs, LuAnn Haines, Debra Briet, Leslie Lanzer, Deborah Moore, Christine Bench, Denise Lanzer, Beth Baugh and Dominique Ney.



Chosen as majorettes at Sebring McKinley were Deborah Kay Dallas, Cindy Eaton, Jennifer Muerth, Kathie Shievely, Kathy Miller, Mary Braidic, Kim Gednetz, Janine Billingsley and Linda Searles.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Michelle Wiggs and James Brunner were crowed as queen and king of the Alliance High School Band Dinner-Dance.



The Homeworth Lions honored Paul Dickerhoof as Lion of the Year. Ron Wagner was presented a Melvin E. Jones Fellowship.