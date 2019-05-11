Lawrence Township Trustees
May 9 meeting
KEY ACTION Hired two part-time summer employees for the township.
DISCUSSION Trustees hired Parker Fox and Will Brideweser at $9 per hour. They will help with mowing and general summer work in the township.
OTHER ACTION
* Heard trustees received a bill for $492 from the auditor of the state. Fiscal Officer John McClellan does not believe a bill should have been received.
* Agreed to contact Kip Wahlers of Miller Ice to gain information about TIF for the township.
FOR YOUR INFO
* Trustees are seeking bids to repair the salt barn.
UP NEXT Lawrence Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. May 30 in the township building.
BARB LIMBACHER