Lawrence Township Trustees

May 9 meeting

KEY ACTION Hired two part-time summer employees for the township.

DISCUSSION Trustees hired Parker Fox and Will Brideweser at $9 per hour. They will help with mowing and general summer work in the township.

OTHER ACTION

* Heard trustees received a bill for $492 from the auditor of the state. Fiscal Officer John McClellan does not believe a bill should have been received.

* Agreed to contact Kip Wahlers of Miller Ice to gain information about TIF for the township.

FOR YOUR INFO

* Trustees are seeking bids to repair the salt barn.

UP NEXT Lawrence Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. May 30 in the township building.





