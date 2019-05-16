Everyone has favorite smells that take their mind to another place or time. The scent of a particular perfume reminds you of a favorite person. A whiff of baking bread brings to mind Grandma in the kitchen.



During the summer months, one of my favorite smells has always been freshly mowed grass or hay. An enjoyable summer activity over the years was mowing the lawn.



Some may think that a strange thing to enjoy, but for me it was a break from the busy world around me. Think about it. This was my chance to free my mind and think about happy things or plan what the family was going to do later in the week. There were no cell phones back then for constant contact.



But there was another part of mowing that made me smile. That was smoothing out the lawn. Instead of having grass at multiple levels, now it was as smooth as an ironed handkerchief. Yes, ironing was also a favorite task too, so perhaps smoothing things out is something that brings me pleasure.



When walking behind the mower, my bare feet or tennis shoes usually ended up with a lovely green tint. Don’t recommend bare feet to everyone, but the feel of the grass beneath my feet felt good. I’ve learned in later years that bare feet in the grass is the perfect way to stay in touch with nature and very restoring to the body. Besides, the freshly cut grass felt soft.



Some say the smell of freshly cut grass is really the grass sending out a call for help at its being cut. Others say the smell is to attract insects to the rescue. Since my mind is not very scientific, the smell to me is one of freedom and smoothing things out.



The next time you pass someone mowing their yard, take time to stop and smell the freshly cut grass. When you’re talking on the phone, sit outside with your bare feet in the grass and enjoy the feel of the earth beneath your feet. But watch for the bees!