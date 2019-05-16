The Cat’s Meow Ladies Luncheon to support the Haven of Portage County will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at Susie K’s Café & Tearoom, 145 E. Main St., Ravenna.



Those attending should wear their vintage ’20s hats, gloves, jewelry and purses, prizes will be awarded for the best ’20s accessories.



Seating is very limited so reserve tickets at portagehaven.org or call 330-990-4949. Cost for this event is $35, payable at the door – but reservations are required.



The Haven of Portage County is a rescue mission and warming center in Portage County that addresses each stage of homelessness and provides holistic healing through the gospel. The vision is that the Haven of Portage County is a place where the vulnerable can find not only a meal and a bed, but also hope and long-term healing.