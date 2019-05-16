All Mothers were honored at the Portage County Senior Center with a special Mother’s Day Brunch. The men stepped up to serve the ladies and thanks to Mulberry Gardens of Munroe Falls and Longmeadow Care Center in Ravenna, there was plenty of "brunch" food to feast on.



Marie Bruster worked to prepare some of the food and members helped with donations in order to cover some of the expenses.



All the moms were presented with a carnation and enjoyed special "Mom & "Grandma" poetry. They’ll do it all again next month to celebrate Dads and Grandpas. To find out more about events, call 330-297-3456. The senior center is located at 705 Oakwood St. (Floor G) in Ravenna.