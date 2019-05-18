The United States Polka Association will host the annual Polka Festival and Convention from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 24, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 25 and 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 26 at the Holiday Inn Cleveland South, 6001 Rockside Road, Independence.



Daily admission is $18; children 17 and under admitted free when accompanied by parents/guardians. Entertainers featured include Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push, Gerry Kaminski’s Polka Network, Dynaversasticktoneaires (DVSTA) and The Music Company on Friday; Maestro’s Men, Box On, The Project, Freeze Dried and The NuTones on Saturday; and Polka Country Musicians, John Gora, The Boys and Polka Family on Sunday.



The event is open to the public. Room rate is $93 per night. Call 216-524-8050, ext. 298 for reservations.