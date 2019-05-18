With its strong finish at the Portage County Academic Challenge, the quiz bowl team from Rootstown High School will play on a national stage. On May 24, the team will represent its school in a 334-team national competition: National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ High School National Championship Tournament.



Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas.



The team will consist of Jared Brown, Isaac Halaszi, Madison Hornikel, C.J. Maltempi, Molly Postelthwait and Abbie Riley.



Rootstown may face familiar foes in Atlanta, as Aurora, Copley, and Solon will also be attending.



Tournament results will be updated throughout the three days of competition at www.naqt.com/go/stats/9500 or follow #hsnct on Twitter.