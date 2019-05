At a recent Brimfield Elementary School assembly, the Brimfield Lions were able to recognize 12 students as part of the GOOD (Going On Or Defeated) Awards.



The students were nominated by their teachers for their helpfulness, kindness toward others and good citizenship.



The students was invited to the April 23 Brimfield Lions meeting to be honored with an ice cream party and will be included in a float in the upcoming Brimfest Parade.