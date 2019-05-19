Virginia Mills, a resident of Vista Veranda Assisted Living in Ravenna, is turning 105 today.



Virginia lived her life vibrantly; visiting all 50 states and many countries in Europe including England, France, Germany and Italy. For her birthday she requested to fly once again and planned to take off at 9 a.m. today from Portage County Airport.



Mills grew up on a celery farm, where she was not shy to work hard and helped her family from the age of 6 years old. In her early years, her dad only let her work for an hour a day. A born and raised resident of Ravenna, Virginia stayed local and became a beloved junior high teacher of Latin, French and physical education. She was never trained to teach physical education but jumped right in when the task was handed to her.



Mills is still very active; she exercises daily, loves the road trips to try new restaurants and spends a lot of time reading all genres of books, especially those about travel.



She is an inspiration the residents, staff, and friends at Vista Veranda and a shining example that there are no limits due to age. If you’d like to wish her well you may stop by Portage County Airport this morning to see her take off or send a birthday card to her attention at 141 Chestnut Hill Drive, Ravenna, OH 44266.