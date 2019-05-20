Centennial High School will graduate 192 seniors at 5 p.m. May 31 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center -- and those who don't want to drive into downtown Columbus can watch via a livestream on electronic devices.

For the first time, all commencement ceremonies in Columbus City Schools will be streamed live online, said Jacqueline Bryant, spokeswoman for the district. Using Facebook Live, the district plans to provide a video feed of each ceremony, beginning May 29 with the ceremony for Columbus Scioto 6-12, 2951 S. High St., Bryant said. From any computer or mobile device, people will be able to watch the ceremonies in their entirety, she said.

On graduation day, visit the CCS Facebook page, @ColumbusCitySchools, and look for the live feed, Bryant said. The video also will be archived on Facebook so it can be viewed at other times as well, she said.

Principal Stephanie Porta said that as of May 14, the graduating class had 13 valedictorians with possibly three more. The guest speaker will be W. Shawna Gibbs, a member of the Columbus Board of Education.

Porta said the class of 2019 has $9.4 million in scholarship offers.

"The class of 2019 was a diverse set of learners who have excelled in and out of the classroom," Porta said. "We are excited to see what the future holds for them."

Sitiah Hodge, a graduating senior, said she plans to attend Ohio State University as an English major with ambitions of becoming an educator. Hodge said she enjoyed her time at Centennial, 1441 Bethel Road.

"I love it," she said. "I think it was a good choice for me, especially with our supportive culture."

