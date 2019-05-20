After a decade of playing host to parties and selling candy, the owners of Clintonville establishment Moxie's will call it quits May 31.

In 2009, Mary and Paul Rodgers decided it was time to start their own business. Mary was a strategic planner with years of experience in various jobs, and Paul recently had left his longtime role in Wendy's corporate office.

Both had lived in Clintonville since the early 1980s and had dreamed of running a local shop. The pair stumbled on their original location at 3339 N. High St., and the pieces seemed to fall into place.

"I remember thinking, 'If I'm going to do this, I'm going to do this now,' " Mary Rodgers recalled.

They named the shop Moxie's after the colloquial name for residents of Moxahala, Ohio, where Paul Rodgers' grandfather ran a small shop in his youth. In its early days, Moxie's was modeled largely after that shop and a few items the couple were interested in selling.

"We thought, 'Gee, we'll be a gift shop,' " Mary Rodgers said.

As the idea evolved, Moxie's became more of a destination for events. In hosting parties and other gatherings, the Rodgerses found their niche.

"We decided we liked the party atmosphere and we wanted to keep doing the parties," Mary Rodgers said.

Three years later, they were overbooked and turning people away, so they found a bigger and more convenient location at 3468 N. High St., where they've been ever since.

Over the next seven years, the pair hosted events and sold their wares, making a variety of long-term friends and clients in Clintonville and beyond.

"We've been very lucky to have such good relationships with our neighbors," Paul Rodgers said.

But credit for Moxie's success doesn't just lie with the neighbors. While other retail outlets struggled to find their place in a post-Amazon world, the couple found a role that couldn't be replaced by big-box stores or online shopping.

"Mary did a great job of curating," her husband said. "The things we have, you can't find everywhere. If you stock the things that Target and Kohl's sell, you won't do well."

Instead of a straightforward retail store, Mary Rodgers said her goal always was to create an experience. Between the shop and the event space, she thinks Moxie's did just that.

"It's just like Disney," she said with a laugh. "You come in through the gift shop, you have your party and then you leave through the gift shop."

But after 10 years in business, the couple decided Moxie's run has come to an end. With their son, James, on the way to Ohio University in the fall, they said the timing felt right.

Unlike many businesses that close, they'll be ceasing operation of their own free will.

"It's nice to own your own business and decide when to call it quits," Mary Rodgers said.

The couple aren't exactly sure what will happen next. Mary Rodgers still works elsewhere and serves as the president of the Clintonville Historical Society, and Paul Rodgers is keeping his options open.

"I may finally clean my garage," he said with a laugh.

Regardless of their next steps, the couple said they take pride in the years of "magic moments" they've helped facilitate and the business they built on their own. Ultimately, Mary Rodgers said, they accomplished what they wanted to.

"We wanted to be a business on High Street in Clintonville," Mary said. "This is our home. It's where our son grew up."

