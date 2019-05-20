Wothington-based COhatch, which rents co-working, events and office space to businesses and individuals throughout central Ohio, is planning a new location in Easton Gateway.

“We are thrilled to offer our members such a vibrant location for co-working, off-site meetings (and) social events,” said Matt Davis, co-founder of COhatch, in a statement. “Easton is completely aligned with the COhatch lifestyle with its focus on building community, giving back and enabling entrepreneurs and business owners.”

COhatch plans to take over the former Charming Charlie’s space in Easton Gateway next to Hot Chicken Takeover and across Stelzer Road from the new Easton expansion, according to a May 20 news release.

The 7,500-square-foot COhatch at Easton Gateway will feature a combination of private offices, dedicated desks, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, conference rooms, and indoor and outdoor event spaces. It will also include Wi-Fi, desks and fax/mail services, the release said.

“Easton is a place for people to connect through the experiences of shopping, dining and entertainment, and co-working environments are a perfect fit,” said Jennifer Peterson, chief executive of Easton, in a statement.

Founded in 2016 in Worthington, other COhatch locations include the Hardware Store and the Library in Worthington, the Newsstand in Delaware, the Overlook in Upper Arlington, the Hub and the Pub in north Columbus’ Polaris Fashion Place and the Market in Springfield.

In addition, Dublin recently offered financial incentives for COhatch to operate the site occupied by the Brazenhead tavern at 56 N. High St.

A Fairborn location also is coming soon, according to the COhatch website, cohatch.com.

COhatch plans to open more than 12 locations in central Ohio along with 20 licensed units in the Midwest within the next five years, the releases said.

