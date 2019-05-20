A car dealership in the 5300 block of North Meadows Drive contacted Grove City police May 10 to report a man was using a forged signature to purchase a vehicle.

Employees told police the suspect had contacted them about buying a vehicle under the name of a Dublin man with the suspect as a co-signer. Police contacted the victim, who told them he had not authorized the purchase and was the victim of an identity fraud. He said he had filed a report with Columbus police.

The victim said he knows the suspect through an acquaintance but had not seen him for several months.

The suspect went to the dealership about 1 p.m. May 10 with documents signed with the victim's name to buy the vehicle. When he also signed paperwork to complete the purchase, the dealership called police.

An officer went to the dealership and placed the suspect under arrest.

The suspect told police he had made arrangements with and paid someone online to forge the victim's signature. The suspect was arrested and charged with forgery and taken to the Franklin County jail.

He was arraigned May 10 in Franklin County Municipal Court and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 20.

* A resident in the 3100 block of Anna Avenue reported May 9 her son's bicycle, valued at $1,500, was stolen from their garage.

* A resident in the 4400 block of Kay Court told police May 14 her car was broken into overnight. The woman, who works as a sales representative for a cutlery company, said her product inventory of knives and utensils were stolen. Total loss was $1,525.

* The athletic supervisor for Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Road, reported May 13 that a utility vehicle, valued at $1,200, was stolen from underneath the football stadium bleachers where it was being stored.