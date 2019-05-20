A 43-year-old Pataskala man was arrested at 6:49 p.m. May 6 after a New Albany Police Department officer responded to a single-vehicle accident on state Route 161 near U.S. Route 62.

The driver was arrested for receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and possessing narcotics and narcotics equipment, according to the police report. He also was charged with multiple traffic violations, the report said.

The man attempted to throw away a glass pipe with burned residue and a leather pouch that was later discovered to contain 0.47 grams of methamphetamine and a used hypodermic needle, police dispatcher Lindsay Allen said.

He also was driving a stolen vehicle, she said.

In other New Albany police incident reports:

* A 51-year-old New Albany woman was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 11:33 p.m. May 10 at East Dublin-Granville Road and Pickett Place.

* A 27-year-old Columbus man was arrested at 7:51 p.m. May 8 at a business on the 9800 block of Johnstown Road after he was observed stealing $157 in merchandise.

* A 51-year-old Delaware man was arrested on a fifth-degree felony warrant for theft through Franklin County at 8:41 a.m. May 8 on the 7100 block of Central College Road.