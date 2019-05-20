Thousands of dollars worth of gaming equipment was stolen between 11:33 p.m. April 21 and 7 a.m. April 22 from a residence in the 100 block of Loring Drive, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Three consoles valued at $1,700 and games worth $3,605 were taken. No signs of forced entry were present, reports said.

In other Northland-area police reports:

* A $2,500 Chevrolet Cobalt, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen at 11 a.m. April 20 from the 1600 block of Alona Drive.

* An Infinity G37 was stolen between 10 a.m. and noon April 21 from the 1700 block of Shanley Drive.

* Three people claimed they were assaulted after a physical altercation over a parking space at 12:58 a.m. April 22 in the 4600 block of Sandy Lane Road.

* A man said he was robbed of his wallet, containing credit cards and $1,500 cash, at 12:03 a.m. April 19 in the 1900 block of Fiesta Court by three people, who continued to assault him after he turned over his wallet.

* A $439 handgun was stolen, along with some other merchandise of undetermined value, between 12:30 and 8 a.m. April 24 from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Kilbourne Road. The passenger-side window was smashed to gain entry into the vehicle, police reports said.

* A woman said she was assaulted in a vehicle at 8 p.m. April 23 at the intersection of Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue. She said the suspect, who was driving, punched her in the face, took her $147 phone and a ring of undetermined value and physically kicked her out of the car.

* Someone shot at a house, breaking a windowpane, at 1:31 a.m. April 20 in the 6000 block of Karl Road.

No one was hurt in the incident, police reports said.

* A $469 handgun was stolen between 6 p.m. April 24 and 6:14 a.m. April 25 from a vehicle in the 6200 block of Polo Drive West.