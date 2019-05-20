A woman said she was assaulted at 10:25 p.m. May 13 in the 700 block of Brittingham Court, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The woman stated a man contacted her and asked her to come over to his residence after work.

The woman told police as soon as she parked her car and exited it, the man ran up to her and began hitting her.

The man stated, however, the woman had gone to the residence uninvited.

No one was arrested.

In other incident reports from northwest Columbus:

Burglaries were reported at the following times and locations:

* Between 7:55 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the 4500 block of Kenny Road. A $1,000 computer, $300 TV and $5 bag were stolen.

* Between 9 p.m. May 12 and 10:30 a.m. May 13 at a business in the 800 block of Bethel Road. A $300 cell phone and $500 cash were stolen.

* Between 10:15 a.m. and 8:50 p.m. May 15 in the 700 block of Charecote Lane.

A $600 TV, $125 home stereo, $100 TV wall mount and $50 in video games were stolen.

* Someone broke into a car between 10:30 p.m. May 10 and 8 a.m. May 11 in the 7900 block of Thornfield Lane.

The thief stole an $18 purse containing a $10 wallet with $10 cash and miscellaneous forms of ID and credit cards.

One of the credit cards was later used on East Hudson Street.

* At 4:58 p.m. May 18, a male said he was assaulted by three suspects in the 1900 block of Hard Road. He said he pulled out a pocket knife to defend himself and the victims walked away.

* Between 2 and 7:30 a.m. May 12, someone reportedly stole $8,600 worth of tools from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Shadmilll Court.