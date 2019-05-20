A man wearing a baseball cap and a black sweatshirt entered the pastor's office at a church in the 1600 block of Graham Road and allegedly stole a black iPad valued at $350 on May 2.

According to police reports, surveillance cameras captured images of the man taking the tablet about 12:30 p.m.

In other Reynoldsburg police reports:

* More than $1,400 worth of tools were reported stolen from a maintenance worker's tool cart at a hotel in the 2800 block of Taylor Road Southwest shortly before 11:43 a.m. May 10.

* A 68-year-old Columbus woman told police the window of her Honda minivan was smashed and her purse, containing $30 in cash and credit cards, was stolen while her vehicle was parked at a nature center in the 6900 block of East Livingston Avenue between 10:30 a.m. and 11:18 a.m. May 9.

* A 36-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on charges of assault and obstructing official business shortly before midnight May 5 after police were called to a home in the 6400 block of Birchview Drive North.

* A 19-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 11 p.m. May 4 after officers responded to a 911 call from the 8000 block of Goldsmith Drive.

* A 40-year-old Pickerington woman was arrested on petty theft charges shortly after 8:08 p.m. May 3 at a department store in the 2400 block of Taylor Park Drive.

* A white gold wedding ring valued at $3,200 was reported stolen from the second-floor bedroom of a home in the 7000 block of Treebourne Drive between noon April 26 and 9 p.m. April 27.