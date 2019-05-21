Bexley City Council is considering a ban on single-use plastic grocery and carryout bags, starting next year.

Ordinance 14-19 proposes a ban on plastic grocery and carryout bags at all businesses within Bexley city limits and at all city facilities and city-sponsored events beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

A ban on plastic beverage straws, stirring sticks, drink stoppers and cutlery would begin Jan. 1, 2021, under the proposal.

The ban on single-use plastics would extend to educational institutions Jan. 1, 2021, while allowing an exception for plastic straws for those with special needs upon request. Mobile-business vendors would be exempt from the ban on single-use plastics.

The legislation allow would customers to use their own bags and for businesses to provide a paper or other reusable bags to customers for a 10-cent charge, said councilman Troy Markham, chairman of council's service and environmental committee who introduced this ordinance April 23.

"That is not a tax. The money does not go to the city," he said. "That money is charged; it's itemized by the store to the consumer. ... It's to prevent the store from just merely raising prices, charging everybody more money and distributing as many bags as they want."

The single-use plastics ban originated from discussions over the past year with Bexley's environmental-sustainability advisory council, which involves residents in identifying solutions to help the city promote environmentally-friendly practices, Markham said.

"We've spent a lot of time crafting" the ordinance, he said.

"We've also spent a lot of time contacting ... all the small-business owners; most of the small-business owners that would be impacted by this. We have spoken to Giant Eagle (grocery store) ... restaurants and also our educational institutions."

"With the passage of this legislation, I think it's another significant thing for the city of Bexley to show all the folks who live here as well as the folks who are coming in the environmental concern that the whole community has," said committee member Steve Grossman.

Mayor Ben Kessler said he and Markham incorporated feedback from business owners and residents into a series of amendments that council approved 6-0 at the second reading of Ordinance 14-19 on May 14. Councilman Steve Keyes was absent for this session.

The amendments include requiring businesses to charge 10 cents each for paper bags beginning Jan. 1, 2020, rather than allowing a six-month transition period in which businesses could provide paper bags at no charge.

Another amendment would exempt plastic bags for meat and produce from the ban.

"What this is basically saying is that produce or meat-product bags are still allowed, they're not prohibited by this ordinance," Kessler said.

Councilman Richard Sharp said he's concerned that banning single-use plastics could have an unintended effect of causing more litter.

"I hate for people to be less concerned about what they're doing," he said. "The public isn't concerned about whether they throw trash on the ground right now. They'd be less inclined to (find a) trash can because (they would think waste is) biodegradable. It doesn't matter; it will go into the yard or whatever."

The third and final reading of this ordinance is scheduled for council's next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Bexley City Hall, 2242 E. Main St.

