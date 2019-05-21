'Tis the season for fresh, Ohio fruits and vegetables, as well as the Upper Arlington Farmers Market.

This year, however, is a season of change for the summer market that's been held annually since the early 1990s and run by the city since 2008.

The market will open Wednesday, June 5, at the northwest corner of the Tremont Pool parking lot, 2850 Tremont Road instead of at the Upper Arlington Senior Center, where the market had been staged since 2011. Hours this year will be from 4-7 p.m. each Wednesday through Sept. 25.

"We wanted the market to have a different location, a more prominent location, and we wanted the market to be a little more than it has been in the past," said Matt Leber, recreation superintendent for the Upper Arlington Parks and Recreation Department. "It's kind of right in the center of a lot of activity."

The new location neighbors the History Walk installed in Northam Park last year to celebrate the city's centennial. It's also near the pool, Upper Arlington Public Library's main branch and other Northam Park amenities.

Leber said the time change for this year was brought on by feedback from market customers and other residents who suggested staying open an hour later might be more convenient for shoppers.

Another change this year will be the market's management.

In recent years, the market was run by city parks and rec staff, who took on the weekly event in addition to their other department duties.

This year, Get Fresh Markets, a Columbus nonprofit organization, will manage the market.

The organization also manages the Bexley farmers market and, according to co-founders Jaime Moore and Michelle White, seeks to build "strong, thriving markets where growers and food producers can earn a living."

"Jaime and I, as co-founders of Get Fresh Markets, are handling everything from producer recruitment and scheduling to marketing and community engagement," White said. "I will be the weekly on-site manager and Jaime is in charge of marketing and communications.

"(The Upper Arlington Farmers Market) is a market with a lot of potential in terms of growth and community engagement," White said. "We were excited to partner with the city to enhance the market and make it accessible to a wider base of shoppers."

White has managed the Clintonville farmers market since 2013 and Moore has managed the Bexley farmers market since 2011.

Moore also has managed the Worthington farmers market for eight years and the duo helped launch the Linden farmers market in 2018 in partnership with the city of Columbus and the Community of Caring Foundation.

Leber and White said the Upper Arlington market's new location should provide ample parking, as well as green space for children and family activities.

There will be live music from local artists weekly, starting June 5 with Anna Palucci, in addition to a community table for neighborhood nonprofits and businesses.

All products will be grown or produced by an Ohio vendor.

Leber said 24 vendors will take part this year, compared to about 18 in recent years. They'll offer everything from fruits and vegetables to honey, pasture-raised meats and eggs, salsa, pickles, popsicles, breads and baked goods and a knife-sharpening service.

Also new this year, the market will accept credit, debit and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Ohio Direction cards. For the first time, SNAP customers will be able to swipe their cards at the information tent in exchange for tokens to be spent on fruits and vegetables, and Produce Perks will provide a $1-for-$1 match for up to $20 in additional tokens.

"It is our hope that the Upper Arlington Farmers Market flourishes this summer and becomes a midweek destination in the community for the best in Ohio-grown produce and locally made foods," White said. "We want to see it become a thriving marketplace for producers, a great spot to hear local music or try a new vegetable, and be a place where folks get excited to gather and celebrate a summer of good eating."

The city has a $5,000 contract with Get Fresh Markets for its services. White said the organization will seek opportunities for additional and future funding from sources such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers Market Promotion Program to support the Upper Arlington market.

A "Peak of the Pick" event is scheduled for Aug. 7 to celebrate National Farmers Market Week, local food and farmers. The celebration will be in partnership with the city of Upper Arlington, the Ohio Farmers Market Network and fellow markets throughout central Ohio.

"We do hope our traditional market-goers will continue to come and we'll see an increase of customers," Leber said. "It gives our residents an opportunity to get fresh produce from the farmers that are just outside the area.

"It's also an event, an activity, that can enrich the community not only from what they get at the market but also the social aspect. It enhances the vibrancy of the community."

