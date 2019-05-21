Summer is right around the corner, and that means days will be filled with warmer weather and outdoor activities.

Whether you're watering your lawn and garden or filling your swimming pool, here are a few helpful tips.

Swimming pools

If you're going to fill a swimming pool this summer, you may be able to receive a credit for a portion of the sewer fees included in your water bill. This is because water which goes into a pool doesn't flow into the sewer like the water that you normally use inside your home.

In order to get a credit, you must follow a few easy, but mandatory, steps: Before you begin filling the pool, contact the utility billing clerk at 614-837-7716 so we can initiate a work order and get a current water meter reading at your house along with an assessment of the pool's size. Then, contact the clerk immediately after you're done filling the pool so that our staff can come and get a second reading.

Based on these two readings, factoring in your normal water usage and the capacity of the pool, we will be able to figure out the adjustment that can be made on the sewer fees on your next billing cycle. This type of adjustment can only be credited to your account once each year, and can only be offered if you follow these procedures.

You can access the utility operating rules and regulations on our website under the Water Department heading.

Sprinkler meters

Some residents choose to have an extra water meter, called a sprinkler meter, installed on their property that calculates the amount of water used for irrigation, outdoor watering and filling swimming pools. Water that runs through the sprinkler meter never goes into the indoor plumbing, so it doesn't get sent into the sewer.

If you have a sprinkler meter, you will see two meters listed on your water bill: one with water and sewer fees, and the sprinkler meter with water fees only.

Before having a sprinkler meter installed on your property, give us a call. There are requirements, fees, and inspections which must be done before a sprinkler meter is activated.

Frequent questions

We're often asked if there is a sod credit available for homeowners who must water new sod quite a bit. We don't offer a sod credit because billing credits have to be based off average usage, which can't be determined until after you've been a water customer for about a year.

We also get asked about the best time to water the lawn. We suggest watering before 10 a.m.; it's cooler so the water will be absorbed by the grass roots before it evaporates.

Midday watering leads to wasteful evaporation and nighttime watering causes water to cling to grass overnight, increasing the chance of lawn diseases.

By far, the biggest question we're asked is how to get water service started.

New accounts can be opened in person at the Municipal Building, 36 S. High St., during regular business hours. A photo ID and a closing statement or lease is required.

If you're new to the area, please call the billing clerk first, though, because many Canal Winchester mailing addresses are served by neighboring utilities, like Columbus or Pickerington.

Joe Taylor is superintendent of the Canal Winchester Division of Water. The city provides this column to ThisWeek Canal Winchester Times.