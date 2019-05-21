Common Grounds coffee shop's mission, obviously, is to serve a high-quality cup of joe -- but it also serves as a community gathering place and helps raise money for local charities, said Joel Cosme, who owns Common Grounds, 1134 Parsons Ave. with his wife, Tara Mullins-Cosme.

It's a place for poetry, music and sharing ideas, Cosme said.

Cosme said the couple, who met in South Korea, where they were teaching English, were inspired by Roosevelt Row, which at the time was an emerging neighborhood in Phoenix, Arizona.

Parsons Avenue in Columbus reminded them of the commercial corridor, which is now a destination for artists, restaurants and boutique shops, Cosme said.

"What we liked, it was what people brought there, activities in the neighborhood and built businesses around it," he said.

Common Grounds occupies 1,600 square feet of space at the northeast corner of Parsons and East Deshler avenues. The Cosmes live in the neighborhood.

Flaunting a largely wooden interior, the space is highlighted by track lighting and is divided in the middle by the coffee bar. Cosme said local groups can reserve the space but must call in advance.

Common Grounds gets its medium roast from locally based Brioso Coffee and dark roast from Grounds for Thought in Bowling Green. A multitude of other coffee drinks is offered.

"As we discover new roasteries as we travel, we try to reach out to them," Cosme said.

"We're known in the area for our chai," he added. "I make it myself."

Food includes bagels, cake rolls, oatmeal, cheesecake in a jar, snack cups and other light fare.

Common Grounds participates in the "suspended coffee" movement, a sort of pay-it- forward dynamic in which patrons can buy two cups of coffee and reserve the other for someone who needs it, regardless of the reason, Cosme said.

Common Grounds will be regularly donating to Read & Feed Ohio, a Columbus-based organization that provides underserved areas with food and books.

Brian Higgins, executive director of the Parsons Avenue Redevelopment Corp., said Common Grounds is another good fit on the commercial corridor.

"I think it's fantastic," Higgins said. "I can appreciate anyone who mixes their philanthropic and altruistic tendencies with their business acumen. For them to marry those two together is just phenomenal."

