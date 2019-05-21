More than $200 in merchandise was reported stolen during a robbery at a business in the 6200 block of Sawmill Road.

According to the Dublin Police Department incident report, clothing and shoes totaling $220.81 were reported stolen at 3:56 p.m. May 3.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 30-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct May 9 in the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.

* A 33-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs May 9 at Avery Road and Woerner-Temple Road.

* A wallet, $20 in cash, credit cards, an Ohio driver license and other property, all totaling $250, were reported stolen at 1:47 p.m. May 8 from a business in the 6600 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

* Cash totaling $40 was reported stolen at 7:30 p.m. May 7 from a business in the 200 block of West Bridge Street.

* A handbag or wallet, other property and credit cards, all valued at $60, were reported stolen at 4:16 p.m. May 6 from a vehicle in the 5900 block of Sells Mill Drive.

* A credit/debit card, valued at $20, was reported stolen at 9:24 a.m. May 6 from Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Road.

* A 20-year-old man was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia May 6 in the 3800 block of Hard Road.

* A 55-year-old man was charged with OVI May 8 at Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and Britton Parkway.

* A 51-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Interstate 270 May 5.

* A cellphone valued at $1,200 was reported stolen at 11:14 p.m. May 4 from a building in the 6700 block of Village Parkway.

* Credit and debit cards, gift cards and $100 in cash, all totaling $160, were reported stolen at 9:21 p.m. May 4 from a vehicle in the 3800 block of Hard Road.

* Electronics were reported stolen at 7:35 p.m. May 4 from a residence in the 4200 block of Clifton Court.

* A resident in the 8300 block of Davington Drive at 3 p.m. May 4 told police someone threw eggs on his garage door, mailbox and other property, causing $1,775 in damage.

* Prescription drugs valued at $1 were at 9:56 a.m. May 4 reported stolen from a residence in the 6000 block of Whittingham Drive.