Several burglaries recently were reported in the German Village area, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

* At 5:05 a.m. May 11, someone broke into a carriage house in the 100 block of East Deshler Avenue. Nothing was believed to have been stolen, but $200 worth of damage was done to a door, according to the report.

* Someone stole $50 worth of condoms at 5:53 a.m. May 11 from a business in the 1200 block of South of High Street. The thief broke a front door to unlock it, causing $2,000 worth of damage. The victim said the perpetrator also is accused of causing $1,000 worth of damage to a safe.

* Someone stole $17 between 1 and 3 p.m. May 1 from a residence in the 1200 block of City Park Avenue. The thief is believed to have entered the residence by breaking a rear door window, causing $150 worth of damage.

* A $200 lawn mower was reported stolen between 6 p.m. May 10 and 10:50 a.m. May 13 from a residence in the 1200 block of South Fourth Street.

* Between 10:30 p.m. May 13 and 7:30 a.m. May 14, several items were stolen from a garage in the first block of Hanford Street.

* Merchandise included a $250 lawn mower, two $125 leaf blowers, a $250 saw, a $300 nail gun, a $150 wood router, a $50 saw, $100 in tools and $130 cash, according to the report.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* Two females -- one 18, the other 15 -- were arrested for assault at 2:30 a.m. May 11 after an incident at South Wall Street and West Hoster Street. Police responded to a fight in the area and observed the victim, a woman, with a laceration to her head. She was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, according to the report.