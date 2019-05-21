More than 500 seniors are expected to graduate within the next two weeks at commencements for Bexley High School, Columbus School for Girls, St. Charles Preparatory School and Hartley High School.

"At Bexley, we feel we do a pretty amazing job preparing graduates for whatever that next step is," said Kristin Robbins, principal at Bexley High School. "Whether that's college, trade school or careers, we work pretty diligently to make sure students are prepared with those skills."

Bexley's 197 seniors are scheduled to graduate at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the school's stadium, 326 S. Cassingham Road. Student speakers will be Anna Polliti and Alexia Moore.

The keynote speaker will be Columbus Museum of Art executive director Nannette Maciejunes, who is a 1971 Bexley High School alumna.

"It's an honor to have been chosen to give the commencement speech for the Bexley High School class of 2019," Maciejunes said in a news release. "As a former Lion myself, it's especially meaningful to me to have the opportunity to offer insight, inspiration and advice to this year's soon-to-be graduates."

CSG's 54 seniors are scheduled to graduate at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the school's main campus, 65 S. Drexel Ave.

The keynote speaker will be CSG class of 1993 alumna Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health and daughter of former Ohio State University president E. Gordon Gee.

"One of the most important things CSG does for graduates is to give them a really powerful sense of what is possible in the world. From the time they enter the school, we teach them that their voices matter," said Jennifer Ciccarelli, head of school at CSG. "A CSG education empowers our students to make changes in the world that they identify are needed. That's going to stay with them for the rest of their lives."

The commencement ceremony for St. Charles' 154 seniors is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 31 at the school's Robert C. Walter Student Commons, 2010 E. Broad St.

Although there are no keynote speakers and no student speakers at St. Charles commencements, principal James Lower "does make some concluding remarks and gives a special blessing to the grads at the end of the ceremony before the young men process out," said Louis Fabro, the school's director of communications and alumni affairs.

Hartley will say farewell to 136 seniors who are scheduled to graduate at 9 a.m. June 1 at the First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Road, according to Eileen Fantozzi, Hartley's school counseling department secretary.

