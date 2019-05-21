For many years, the city of Hilliard's tagline has consisted of four simple words: "Real People. Real Possibilities."

In part, these words reflect our commitment that the city is not a bureaucratic institution. The city staff is made of "real people" who are a vital part of this community. We believe that public service is about helping people, and our role is to help create possibilities that make Hilliard a community of choice for living, working, learning and playing.

Some of the most visible public servants working for the city also are Hilliard's unsung heroes: the men and women who work in the Hilliard Public Service Department Operations Division, doing the jobs that keep this community working, learning and playing.

I'm talking about the snow-plow crews, who dedicate themselves to clearing our roads of winter's worst dangers as efficiently as possible. They ensure people can safely make the journey to their jobs, which keeps money flowing into local businesses. They ensure traffic moves safely, reducing the possibility of crashes that could cause injury, property damage or even death. And, of course, they make it possible for school buses to get students to school. (Sorry, kids!)

The public-works team includes the crews who pick up leaves in the fall and chip up branches from residential properties, keeping our community beautiful in an environmentally responsible manner.

These crews keep sewers and water lines operating smoothly. They keep street lights in good repair and ensure our city is beautiful by running street-sweepers and maintaining right-of-way areas throughout Hilliard.

On any given day, you will see these dedicated public servants working throughout our community. In many cases, you'll see them wearing bright green or yellow reflective vests so they can be seen easily when working in dangerous zones, such as along roadways.

Yet, despite the large vehicles they often drive to accomplish their work and their brightly colored attire, the work of these members of the city of Hilliard family often goes relatively unnoticed. Their jobs are performed without public accolades.

While they are not seeking fanfare, I believe their work should not go without public acknowledgement. That is why the city of Hilliard has joined other communities throughout the country in celebrating National Public Works Week. The week of May 19 to 25 has been set aside to recognize the efforts of public servants striving every day to make their communities great by maintaining infrastructure and beautifying public spaces.

So the next time you see a street-sweeper clearing debris from a roadside or you find yourself driving safely to the pharmacy during a winter storm, please join me in thanking the men and women of Hilliard's public-works team in the operations division.

They are just a few of the "real people" who make this community great.

Don Schonhardt is mayor of Hilliard. He authored the first Hilliard Headlines, a new monthly guest column from the city for the ThisWeek Hilliard Northwest News.