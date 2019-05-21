Decals with the badge number of Hilliard Division of Police officer Sean Johnson on cruisers and city vehicles serve as a daily reminder of the fallen officer.

But each May 19 for the past three years, Hilliard police officers, the Norwich Township Fire Department and community members have gathered at First Responders Park in Old Hilliard to memorialize Johnson and Ohio law-enforcement officers killed in the line of duty during the previous 12-month period.

Johnson, 46, a 16-year veteran of the division, died from injuries sustained in a crash while he and other officers were training on motorcycles May 19, 2016, on the northeast side of Columbus.

The accident occurred as Johnson was riding on a flyover ramp from I-270 south to eastbound state Route 161.

A memorial to Hilliard and Norwich Township's first responders was dedicated two years ago at First Responders Park. Johnson's name and "End of Watch – May 19, 2016" are are engraved on it.

Johnson's family members, who attended the most recent Hilliard Police Memorial Ceremony, said his memory lives on with them.

Johnson's son, Nick, his daughter, Olivia, their mother, Amy Johnson, and Amy's parents, Don and Jeanne Postiy, sat in the first row at the memorial ceremony.

Nick was 14 and Olivia 11 when their father died.

Now, Nick is finishing his junior year in high school and Olivia is finishing eighth grade in the Olentangy Local School District, their mother said.

"Next year, they will be at the same high school," Amy Johnson said while standing next to a wreath and the memorial that bears Johnson's name.

A large photo of Johnson hangs in the great room of their Lewis Center residence, she said.

"We look at it every day and think of a story about him or something we did together," she said.

Police Chief Bobby Fisher also said Johnson is remembered daily.

Fisher said officers often recall humorous anecdotes concerning Johnson in between the solemn remembrances.

"The place where we are gathered is consecrated ground," he said. "As a police family, as a community, we've gathered here for many years to honor the lives of those who have gave of themselves."

Before 2017, the police division held an annual ceremony every May 15 in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day, but after Johnson's death, the observance was moved to May 19, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

"While Sean's name is etched in the wall, reminding our community of his devotion and sacrifice, his legacy is forever etched in the memory of each of us tonight," Fisher said during the memorial.

The ceremony included the placement of a wreath by the police division's newest officer, A.J. Murry, and Mayor Don Schonhardt, who is in the final year of his fourth and final term as mayor before the city changes to a city-manager style of government.

Four Ohio law-enforcement officers who died in the line of duty since the last May 19 were memorialized during the ceremony: Mathew Mazany of the Mentor Police Department, June 24; Vu Nguyen, Cleveland Division of Police, July 6; Dale Woods, Colerain Township Police Department, Jan. 7; and William Brewer, Clermont County Sheriff's Office, Feb. 2.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo