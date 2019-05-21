The Hilliard Division of Police is investigating a burglary in which a television worth $1,300 was reported stolen.

The burglary occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. May 14 at a residence on the 3400 block of Torrington Street.

The television was the only item taken, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

No signs of forced entry were observed and the back door of the residence was unlocked, she said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A cellphone worth $1,000 was reported stolen between 6:30 and 7:10 a.m. May 9 at Hilliard Davidson High School, 5100 Davidson Road.

* A 36-year-old man told police $250 was stolen between 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 11 from the 4400 block of Circle Drive.

* A weed trimmer worth $200 was reported stolen between 6 p.m. May 10 and 1:15 p.m. May 13 from a vehicle parked on the 6300 block of Scioto Darby Road.

* A 63-year-old man told police May 15 that $922 was stolen between April 14 and May 15 from the 4700 block of Tremont Club Drive.

* A tablet computer worth $1,500 was reported stolen between 1 and 1:30 p.m. May 14 from a vehicle parked on the 4000 block of Britton Parkway.

* A 53-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 5:15 a.m. May 15 in the 3600 block of Main Street.