The Main Event, Bexley's summer entertainment series, kicks off Friday, May 24, with movie screenings, live music, games and other activities on the front lawn of Capital University, 1 College and Main.

The city will also start the second season of its Jazz in the Park concert series Monday, May 27, with a performance by the Tony Monaco Trio in Havenwood Park, 2425 Havenwood Drive S.

A committee consisting of representatives from the city, Capital University, business owners and the Drexel Theatre help plan the Main Event each year and select the movies, said Michael Price, director of the Bexley Recreation and Parks Department.

"First, we start out by talking about which movies people most want to see," he said. "We walk about programming that we can do around that. ... We try to get a nice mix, live action to cartoons."

"As always, my creative team has had a friendly game of throwing out ideas and parleying to decide which ones our Main Event fans will enjoy the most," said Lori Ann Feibel, who serves as Bexley City Council's president and heads up the committee that organizes Main Event activities. "We have an amazing lineup again this year."

The May 24 Main Event begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes a screening of "The Greatest Showman," a musical starring Hugh Jackman, that was inspired by the life of circus impresario P.T. Barnum. Circus games, fire jugglers and trapeze acts will be among the entertainment that night, according to the city's website, bexley.org.

The Main Event also includes activities for children and adults presented by the Bexley Recreation and Parks Department, the Bexley Public Library and Piccadilly, a children's 'play cafe.'

"Our committee has programmed the lawn for our opening night in such a star-spangled fashion that it deserves a 'big top,'" Feibel said.

The other Main Event screenings scheduled are "Shrek" on June 14, "The Incredibles 2" on July 19, and "Star Wars: Episode VII" on Sept. 1. The "Shrek" and "Star Wars" screenings will be held on Capital's front lawn; "The Incredibles 2" will screen at the David H. Madison Community Pool, 2100 Clifton Ave. All events begin at 6:30 p.m., with the movie beginning at dusk.

The Jazz in the Park concerts begin at 4 p.m. in Havenwood Park. In addition to the May 27 concert this year's lineup includes: June 23, Pete Mills Quartet; July 28, Waves De Ache; and Aug. 25, High Street Stompers.

The city decided to continue the Jazz in the Park series for a second year because of the community's enthusiastic reception in 2018, Price said.

"We had a really good response from it last year in terms of attendance and feedback," he said. "It really has a different feel from the Main Event, or even events we have here at Jeffrey (Mansion). It's a little park in the middle of a neighborhood."

