The Pickerington High School North multimedia program returned from California recently with a national championship.

Pickerington is widely known throughout Ohio for high school sports and music excellence and sending athletes to collegiate and professional ranks, but a North program also is gaining national standing for developing business professionals with skills ranging from website design and video production to digital graphic design.

During a Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, May 1-5, a team from North's multimedia program that included North juniors Enrique Cabotage, Matt Ferguson and Justen Turner and Canal Winchester High School junior Julien Martinez won a national championship in video production.

"This is a special group of guys that put together this video," said Doug Rider, who teaches a two-year multimedia course at North that's offered by Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools.

"Beyond the talent and charisma that everyone sees in them, there is a commitment to excellence that drives them.

"There are a lot of thankless tasks behind any great video that often go unnoticed. These guys did those things and stayed focused throughout the process. I couldn't be prouder of them or more excited to see where things go next year."

The multimedia program is one of a handful of satellite programs offered by Eastland-Fairfield at area high schools.

Students from Rider's class have qualified for the national conference in 14 of the past 16 years.

In addition to this year's national championship team, a group of North seniors that included Michael Kelso, Lexi Nevin, Wyatt Rider and Anna Stanley placed third in the country in website design.

"I'm also extremely happy for my seniors, who created the website that brought home third place," Doug Rider said. "I'm just as proud of this group, who didn't know any web design just two years ago.

"Seeing both teams on the winners' podium at the national conference is a memory I'll always cherish," he said.

"I'm truly blessed to teach in a district as awesome as Eastland-Fairfield, and to have these amazing students to work with each day."

As for the national champions, they were required to present their entry from the state competition at the conference in Anaheim.

That entailed creating an infomercial that promoted Business Professionals of America during a certain time period.

"At finals, the competition was to create a one-minute video based on a given prompt, and to complete it all within three hours," Turner said. "This includes writing, filming, editing, exporting and delivering.

"This was challenging because it tested our abilities to complete full productions under time constraints and as full productions contain many roles, it required us to work smoothly and efficiently as a group."

Turner said he's grateful for the opportunity to perform on a national stage against other top high school talent, "and to have a group as great to work with as mine, where everyone contributed equally to produce the results that helped us win the competition."

Cabotage said it was "surreal" to hear his team selected as national champions.

"The thought of being best in the nation has yet to hit me," Cabotage said. "Nonetheless, I'm really excited and super proud of my team. I believe our project stood out because we took a story approach to our business projects.

"Rather than a formal feeling when going about business, our story-styled videos built a personal connection with viewers," he said.

"This connection made it easier for viewers to enjoy the videos as much as we enjoyed making them. We also just had fun with the projects."

Each of the video-production team members said the multimedia class has been enjoyable and helped develop valuable skills they can use in college programs and as they venture into the workforce.

They said they'll savor this year's national championship, but the feat would help motivate them next year as they try to build on this year's successes.

"I will 100 percent take the class next year," Martinez said. "This class has given me knowledge that I never would have learned in a regular class.

"It also has given me a chance to meet like-minded people who have my interest in film.

"This class will further develop my knowledge in digital media, whether it be film or digital marketing," he said.

"I am hoping this class will continue to be fun and challenging, as well as hoping it will continue to further my career in film."

