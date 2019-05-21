Graduation ceremonies for both Pickerington high schools are scheduled for Saturday, May 25.

When Pickerington High School Central and Pickerington High School North hold their commencements, approximately 900 students will receive diplomas as part of the class of 2019.

Both senior classes will graduate at World Harvest Church, 4595 Gender Road, Columbus.

PHS North's ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., and PHS Central's will follow at 4 p.m.

North principal Mark Ulbrich said 430 students will graduate in North's class of 2019. He said the class has earned about $11.5 million in college scholarships.

"This group of students actively participated in school events, extracurricular and community-service projects," Ulbrich said. "They have made an impact on PHSN that will be greatly missed."

North's ceremony will include performance's by the school's band, chorale and orchestra, as well as a recognition of the Decem Decori -- the school's top 10 academic students.

North's senior address will be led by Jordan Johnson. The top 10 students to be recognized are Yoji Arceno, Balakrishna Brahmandam, Krysten Emswiler, Ryan Logsdon, Jake Toohey, Luke Wilcox, Adam Sherry, Wyatt Rider, Brock Vinci and Omar Syed.

Central's commencement will feature 460 graduates who earned more than $9 million in scholarships.

"This group has provided great leadership, innovation and creativity to the student body," Central principal Stacy Tennebaum said. "I have learned a great deal from them.

"It has been such a pleasure to watch them grow into young adults. They have definitely left their mark on PHSC."

Central's ceremony will feature recognition of its Decem Decori and performances by the school's band, chorale and orchestra.

It also will include addresses by seniors Lance Entsuah and Sarah Ladipo, a senior quote from Mariah Joyce and a solo signing performance by Michael Gilligan.

Central's top 10 students are Abdullahi Abdi, Robert Hammond, Jacob Jobe, Kevin Wang, Rachel Gordon, Bertha Chou, Kayla Dunn, Nasrin Ahmed, Tammy Lin and Aisha Ayub.

