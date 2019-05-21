Final development plans for two warehouses on land between the former Kmart distribution facility and American Electric Power buildings will receive a public hearing and likely approval at Groveport City Council's meeting on Tuesday, May 28.

The Pizzuti Cos. wants to build the warehouses -- 324,000 square feet and 252,000 square feet -- on approximately 44 acres at 4500 S. Hamilton Road.

Groveport Assistant City Manager and Development Director Jeff Green said the warehouses are being built on a speculative basis.

"I know that Pizzuti is working with a company right now, but I think they are a ways off from any kind of commitment," he said. "For now, the buildings are being built purely on spec."

The land, once owned by AEP and zoned planned industrial park in 1973, sits in a community reinvestment area, so the property is eligible for a 15-year, 100% tax abatement.

However, projecting potential income tax revenue for the city isn't possible, Green said.

"Until we have a handle on what's going in there, it's really hard to say," he said.

"It could go either way. You may have a manufacturer going in there that's paying a little higher wage than some of the others."

Traffic going into and out of the warehouses would use the traffic signal at state Route 317 and Higgins and Directors boulevards. Pizzuti has agreed to complete a traffic study of the intersection, which could lead to upgrades, Green said.

The project fits into the city's Gateway Corridor Plan, which council approved last summer.

The plan evolved from an $8,800 study by private planning consultant James L. Hartzler, who focused on Hamilton Road between U.S. Route 33 and Bixby Road, and on Groveport Road from state Route 317 west to Swisher Road.

At the time, recommendations for the site included Groveport Madison school expansion, AEP expansion or multitenant "flex" office space.

"We're using more landscape buffers and creating more of an office appearance as you're going along Hamilton Road, so that part that is visible, we want it to have a different appearance than just a standard warehouse," Green said.

The project received approval from Groveport's planning and zoning commission May 6.

"It's something we definitely need, because we just don't have that much more land left for development," Green said.

"We're fortunate, because a lot of communities don't have the option of developers coming in and doing spec buildings,' he said. "That gives us available product when companies are looking to locate."

