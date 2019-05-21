One of Powell's busiest thoroughfares is getting a facelift in 2020 -- and will be under construction for most of the year.

In a combined effort between the city of Powell and the Ohio Department of Transportation, Sawmill Parkway will spend about seven months under construction next year between Home and Seldom Seen roads.

Workers will resurface Sawmill while repairing curbs, improving curb ramps and fixing up the shared-use path that runs along the west side of the street. No new right of way is expected to be acquired as part of the project.

At the moment, Powell, ODOT and engineering consultant EMH&T are in the "planning phase" of the project and are conducting environmental analyses and preliminary engineering plans, Powell leaders said.

No start date is set for the project, but city spokeswoman Megan Canavan said spring 2020 is the city's best guess.

Construction is expected to maintain two-way traffic on Sawmill through the duration of the project, but slowdowns seem likely.

"Our staff in partnership with ODOT are working on final plans for construction," Canavan said. "The goal is to have minimal disruption to the traffic flow along Sawmill Parkway during construction."

While the street will be functional during construction, the entire length of the shared-use path and curb ramps will be closed for at least four weeks of the process.

The project is expected to cost about $1.6 million. According to Canavan, 60% of the project will be financed by a federal grant from ODOT and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, and the city will be responsible for the other 40% -- or about $640,000.

For more information on the project, visit cityofpowell.us.

