Two area high schools are preparing for graduation ceremonies over the next couple weeks, Canal Winchester this Saturday, May 25, and Groveport Madison on Saturday, June 8.

Canal Winchester

When Canal Winchester High School's 289 seniors walk across the stage this weekend to accept their diplomas, many will do so with a fallen classmate in mind.

This would have been graduation weekend for Brock Johnson, who died of an autoimmune disease in 2015 at the age of 14. Since his death, his parents, Kristi and Terry, have established the nonprofit BrockStrong Foundation, which donates funds to various causes.

And while Brock may not have reached his senior year, Canal Winchester High School principal Kirk Henderson said this class is "probably one of the most selfless classes that we've ever had," and credits Brock's memory for their conduct.

"He left a great legacy of living every day like it's your last day; he stood for always looking out for other people and helping everybody and anybody," Henderson said.

"I think this class has really rallied around the legacy he's created," he said.

At the graduation ceremony, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at World Harvest Church, 4595 Gender Road, Brock's parents will receive an honorary diploma in his memory, and will be given the letter he wrote to himself as a fourth-grader, which Henderson called a "very funny" note.

Henderson said Brock is such a big part of the class because of the positive impact he had.

"The students have really embraced helping anybody that has a need in our community," he said.

Henderson said the seniors' combination of character and their success in the classroom and athletics will help "set the tone" for the classes that follow them.

"Those kids being as humble and selfless as they are and also doing well in their extracurriculars ... sets the tone for your year to go well, and we've had a great school year this year," he said.

"If you can get that class to be leader of your building and set that tone, your year can go very well."

The class of 2019 has three valedictorians this year: Riley Smoot, Megan Rinehart and Karen Kaleli, and three salutatorians: Tristan Graber, Sean Myers and Emma Foltz.

In addition to those high-achievers, Henderson said 10 students have committed to joining the military, which he called "a very classy thing."

Groveport Madison

About 385 Groveport Madison High School seniors will graduate at 10 a.m. June 8 at the high school, 4474 S. Hamilton Road.

This year's seniors were freshmen when principal Jaivir Singh first started in his role, which means they're "a special group of kids" for him.

But beyond his fondness for this class, he said their accomplishments speak for themselves.

"A lot was expected from them and they have not let us down, whether it's academics or athletics," he said. "They've been totally excellent representatives."

Eight students earned the school's Timothy Michael Scholarship, while Huy Mai was named a National Merit semifinalist.

The Groveport Madison High School Marching Band earned the title of grand champion of the Peach Bowl Parade in Atlanta, and the school's choir earned its second consecutive "superior" rating at the Ohio Music Education Association's annual competition, according to district information.

Nine students earned valedictorian status: Gleb Bogdanov, Leah Deaner, Cherish Dennis, Breanna Kennedy, Huy Mai, Jade Morant, Serena Musungu, Jessica Roberts and Sarah Wagner.

Perhaps most importantly, Singh said, is "how well they adapted to change" in adjusting to a new building.

"This class has been outstanding," he said. "We've been through this transition from the old building to the new building and they've been leaders."

