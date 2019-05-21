The South-Western Board of Education on Tuesday, May 21, approved a new three-year contract with the South-Western Education Association, the union representing the district's certificated staff.

The contract gives union members a 2.5% increase in their base salary for each year of the contract.

The agreement also increases the board's contribution toward premiums family health-care insurance coverage from 68% to 69%. The board's contribution will increase to 70% beginning Oct. 1,

2020.

The current three-year contract expires June 30, 2019. It provided a 2.25% pay increase for each year.

The new agreement will take effect when the current contract ends and will expire June 30, 2022.

"We're very pleased with the fact that the process was very collaborative and allows us to focus on (exploring our staff's) work conditions as they relate to serving the needs of our students," Superintendent Bill Wise said. "There was a great deal of dialogue and discussion that helped us reach an agreement in the interest of all parties."

Negotiations began April 8, and six sessions were held before the contract agreement was finalized, Wise said.

The SWEA voted earlier this month to approve the contract.

"We are pleased with the positive and collaborative manner in which we were able to work with the board to settle this contract," SWEA president Carol Cross said in a statement. "Whenever we work together in this way, the students of our district are the true beneficiaries."

The SWEA represents about 1,600 South-Western certificated staff, including teachers, guidance counselors, nurses, psychologists and tutors.

