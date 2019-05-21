The U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week to deny Tree of Life Christian Schools its day in the land's highest court brings an end to the organization's long legal battle to open a school in Upper Arlington's largest office building.

In a simple entry stating "Petition DENIED," the Supreme Court on May 13 officially chose not to hear Tree of Life's argument that the city of Upper Arlington discriminated against it by not allowing a Tree of Life Christian School to open at 5000 Arlington Centre Blvd.

Officials from and attorneys for Tree of Life, a nonprofit corporation sponsored by seven churches, maintained that "God led them to" the 254,000-square-foot building when Tree of Life purchased it in August 2010.

But Erik Stanley, who represented Tree of Life as an attorney for Kansas-based Alliance Defending Freedom, acknowledged May 16 it was the end of the line for the case.

"Tree of Life's case has now ended," Stanley said. "We are, of course, disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Tree of Life's case.

"The court's decision says nothing about the merits of Tree of Life's case, and we remain convinced that the city of Upper Arlington has treated Tree of Life on less-than-equal terms with other nonprofits allowed to locate in the building under the city's zoning code. Tree of Life's case has now ended."

Since Tree of Life purchased the building for about $6.5 million, it has sought to open a school on the approximately 16-acre site; officials said initially the school would have 530 students and eventually would grow to an enrollment of 900 and a staff of 100.

Over the years, Tree of Life argued that allowing a school to operate at the site would have less impact on area streets and neighborhoods than the building's previous tenant, AOL, which employed approximately 1,200 people during two shifts.

Tree of Life also maintained it would generate about $3 million in annual payroll taxes that would benefit the city.

Its primary argument in the case against Upper Arlington was that the city was violating the Religions Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, which protected Tree of Life's right to open a school at the site.

The city countered by arguing schools are not a permitted use in the office complex where the Tree of Life building is located. Officials and attorneys representing the city maintained Tree of Life knew the Arlington Centre Boulevard complex was zoned specifically for businesses that generate substantial commercial tax revenue when the building was purchased in 2010.

Upper Arlington officials also noted schools are permitted in 95 percent of the city.

Throughout a legal fight that lasted for more than eight years, the courts sided with Upper Arlington.

Before Tree of Life made its last appeal for the Supreme Court to hear the case, it lost a ruling in September 2018 in the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati.

In that instance, a panel of judges voted 2-1 to uphold a 2014 ruling that Upper Arlington did not discriminate against the Christian school system when it refused Tree of Life's request to consolidate its schools at the office complex.

"We are pleased with the result," Upper Arlington City Attorney Jeanine Hummer said. "We have always maintained our zoning code was not discriminatory.

"The case is over and the federal and district courts' rulings are required to be followed."

Upper Arlington officials have on multiple occasions over the past eight years denied requests from ThisWeek Upper Arlington News to say how much in legal fees the case against Tree of Life has cost, saying the expenses are covered by insurance.

Attorneys for the city, in their filing to the Supreme Court, noted Upper Arlington is landlocked with limited opportunities for expansion or new development to grow its commercial tax base. They also argued that the Arlington Centre Boulevard complex is part of just 1.1% of the city's total land that is zoned for commercial office uses.

"(Tree of Life), like any other property owner, are required to follow the zoning regulations," Hummer said. "Our hope has always been that we end up with a viable, stable commercial use for the property as originally zoned."

Stanley said Tree of Life is determining what its future plans for the property will be.

"I know Tree of Life is considering all of its options regarding the property, but do not believe it has come to any decision yet as to how it will use the property," he said.

