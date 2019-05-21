Dublin is looking to sell property at 5800 Shier Rings Road to Air Force One Inc. for $2.7 million.

Dublin City Council held a first reading of an ordinance associated with the proposed sale at its meeting May 20, in Dublin City Hall, 5200 Emerald Parkway. A second reading of the ordinance is expected at a future council meeting.

The proposed sale is part of the city’s plan to house city-hall functions at 5555 Perimeter Drive, a building previously occupied by Delta Energy, a company that manages services for major energy users.

Council members in December approved the purchase of the Perimeter Drive building, and city leaders anticipated selling the city’s Shier Rings building and using proceeds to contribute to the purchase of the 5555 Perimeter Drive property.

Council already approved a lease agreement with Air Force One to occupy approximately 2,400 square feet at the west end of the first floor of the 33,615-square-foot building, along with a shared storage yard and 13 parking spaces, according to a May 14 memo to council members.

But the business needs more space to expand its facility, according to the memo.

Air Force One offers facility-management services. It specializes in building-automation and temperature-control solutions, including heating and cooling, engineering and system design and related services.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah