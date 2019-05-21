Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report that students at Hyatts Middle School put bodily fluids on crepes meant to be served to teachers.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Tracy Whited confirmed Monday, May 20, that the sheriff’s office is investigating the report of semen and urine being put onto crepes that were served to teachers last week as part of the school’s Global Gourmet cooking class.

“It was brought to our attention (May 16) at the end of the school day and we’ve been investigating it ever since,” she said.

Whited said May 20 there were “several victims” and that eight students were being investigated. She said as of now, only teachers are listed as victims.

Incident reports released Tuesday, May 21, showed one incident in which semen is believed to have been placed on one teacher's food, and another, separate incident involving different students in which urine is believed to have been mixed into four teachers' food.

Whited stressed May 21 that no one yet had been charged.

“We’re still gathering evidence and witness statements and still investigating,” she said. “We’re already conferring with the prosecutor’s office to discuss next steps and possible charges.”

Those charges, she said, could be as severe as felony assault, particularly because it occurred around other children.

“It’s kind of ‘all bets are off’ when it’s juveniles; who knows,” she said. “Sometimes it’s not cut and dry. But that’s what the prosecutor is for.”

Olentangy’s communications team provided a statement on the topic:

“The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance,” it reads. “District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions. We are also focusing our efforts to support the teachers impacted by this incident.”

