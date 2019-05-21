As the month of May winds to a close, both Upper Arlington Schools and Wellington School will celebrate their classes of 2019.

Upper Arlington High School will hold graduation for 460 seniors at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Drive, Columbus.

Wellington's 63 seniors will graduate at 4 p.m. May 31 at Gard Gymnasium on the Wellington campus, 3650 Reed Road.

Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington Schools communications director Karen Truett said the UAHS commencement will be a "student-centered" ceremony led by senior class officers. It will feature performances by the high school's symphonic band and symphonic choir.

UAHS senior Mallory Sharp will give the Cum Laude Society presentation and students' academic achievements will be recognized in the event's program and by the various cords and sashes they will wear.

"Ninety-two students from the Upper Arlington High School class of 2019 have been recognized with membership into the prestigious Cum Laude Society," Truett said. "Membership in the Cum Laude Society is the highest academic recognition a high school student can achieve on a national level."

The society was established in 1906 to recognize academic excellence, justice and honor. It was modeled after the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

The Upper Arlington chapter of the Cum Laude Society is supported by the Dr. Charles Wade Moulton Fund of the Upper Arlington Education Foundation.

"It's really been an honor to serve as the high school principal for this group of students," UAHS principal Andrew Theado said. "The class of 2019 has shown the important traits of empathy, caring and kindness, as well as the ability to be focused and driven.

"I'm grateful to have spent the last four years with these students, and I'm confident that every one of them is ready to make a positive difference in the world."

Wellington

Wellington's ceremony will feature an address by senior Allison Sheehan, who was elected class speaker by her peers.

Senior Nathan Hay, recipient of the Wellington Music Department Award, will play Hindemith's "Harp Sonata."

Head of School Robert Brisk will offer his final commencement speech as head of school, and incoming head of school and current Associate Head of School and Head of Upper School Jeff Terwin also will offer remarks.

Wellington board chairman Ted Manley will speak and hand out diplomas.

According to information provided by the school, the class of 2019 earned approximately $9.09 million in scholarships and all 63 students have been accepted to four-year colleges or universities.

Of them, 11% have signed letters of intent to play collegiate sports.

"We work to maintain diverse opportunities for the students in the arts, athletics and academics, and this group of seniors has excelled in all facets of our program," Terwin said. "I am confident they have the skills and leadership necessary to help shape the world. They are an impressive group.

"This group leaves Wellington with multiple athletic state championships and they have done so while maintaining challenging academic programs and elevating our visual and performing arts exhibitions," he said. "Many have used their leadership skills to create senior independent projects connected with local service organizations, such as Huckleberry House and the Dave Thomas Foundation. They have a unique understanding that their learning is not confined to the walls of any school, but rather should expand and connect with organizations and causes throughout the region."

nellis@thisweeknews.comm

@thisweeknate