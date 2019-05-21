Westerville City Council voted Tuesday, May 21, to approve a resolution in opposition to Ohio House Bill 178, which eliminates certain concealed-carry requirements for firearms and other weapons.

HB 178, which was introduced by state Reps. Ron Hood (R-Ashville) and Tom Brinkman (R-Cincinnati), has been dubbed a “constitutional carry” bill. Among other things, it removes the requirement for a license for concealed carry of firearms and allows for Ohioans ages 21 and older to conceal other weapons, such as knives, according to the bill summary at https://tinyurl.com/yysroa87.

The bill also would remove the notice requirement when licensees are stopped by law-enforcement officers.

City Manager David Collinsworth said Westerville considered the resolution to provide more local control over the issue.

In Collinsworth’s May 16 memo to council, he said HB 178 “would essentially gut the current concealed-carry law in Ohio requiring licensing and background checks for those wishing to conceal-carry.”

“This resolution represents council’s opposition to HB 178, which runs counter to Westerville Safe,” he said in the memo. “I think this approach advances the city’s gun-safety efforts while also registering our position of enhancing local government control in this area.”

In a 6-1 vote, council approved the resolution. Council member Tim Davey was the lone dissenter, saying having a gun is a right, not a privilege.

“Any time that you insert bureaucracy into the right of the people, you’re infringing on that,” Davey said.

Acting police Chief Charles Chandler spoke before council and answered questions about the issue. He said the proposed bill would “strip away” concealed-carry information for law enforcement and that someone who is planning to go hunting would have to go through more education than someone who is simply buying a gun at a store.

“Someone who’s going to go hunt will still have to take an eight- to 12-hour (hunting) safety course,” he said.

Chandler said the bill retains the licensure availability so that Ohioans would continue to be able to travel to other states whose concealed-carry laws are reciprocal to Ohio’s.

“Education and training are really paramount to responsible gun ownership,” Chandler said. "I don't think it's an unreasonable requirement."

Council members shared several comments and questions on the issue.

Council member Valerie Cumming said residents had expressed concerns about creating a patchwork of laws. She asked if the resolution only opposes the House bill or if it would add to the city’s laws.

Collinsworth said the resolution opposes the bill.

Prior to the resolution’s introduction, several residents addressed council, including Dean Rieck, a Westerville resident and executive director of pro-gun group Buckeye Firearms Association.

He said he didn’t like the proposed resolution because of the issue of home rule having been determined by the Ohio Supreme Court. He was referring to the court’s 5-2 ruling in 2010 that upholds as constitutional any state laws that displace local gun-control ordinances, as well as to a 2007 state law.

“I want to point out that there was a time when there was a patchwork of laws across the state,” he said. “It was a mess. You could literally be charged with status crimes just from moving from one city to another, going to the shooting range, going hunting or whatever.”

He said this was changed in March 2007, when one consistent law was approved at the state level.

“You’ve not had home rule on this for 12 years,” he said.

He said home rule has been well litigated, including by his own organization against the cities of Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland. He said all those cases were ruled in favor of his organization.

“This resolution, while well intended, is going to be a complete waste of time,” Rieck said.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for additional information and comments.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia