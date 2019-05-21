Westerville police said a 49-year-old Columbus resident was arrested for theft, possession of criminal tools and possession of drug paraphernalia after stealing items from a store at 6:54 p.m. May 9 in the 100 block of Huber Village Boulevard.

When searched by police, the man admitted he smoked crack, according to the report. He was transported to the Franklin County jail.

In other recent Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A Westerville resident reported $3,300 worth of electronics were stolen from his unlocked vehicle at 9 p.m. May 2 in the 700 block of Collingwood Drive. He said he noticed his front passenger door ajar, but nothing was damaged.

* A Westerville resident reported a bicycle was stolen from his porch at noon May 3 in the first block of College Avenue. He said nothing was damaged at the residence and there was no sign of forced entry.