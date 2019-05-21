Since October, first-grade students at Kae Avenue Elementary School heard only the voices of their tutors on the other end of a telephone line.

But last week, those students matched a face -- and a warm hug -- to the voices that have helped them become better readers this year.

TutorMate was launched in Whitehall schools last year and has been a success, said Natali Blackford, a first-grade teacher at Kae Avenue.

"The tutors have helped the students develop the skills they need to become more fluent readers," Blackford said.

Those tutors are volunteers from numerous central Ohio corporations, including AT&T, Chase Bank and Cardinal Health. From their workplaces, the tutors called students each week for a 30-minute reading session.

Four days last week, those tutors visited the classrooms of the students they have tutored.

"I think maybe the tutors had more fun than the kids," said Sarah Gee, a teaching assistant at Kae Avenue and the C. Ray Williams Early Childhood Center.

"This is such a treat for me," said Kim Harris, 53, of Reynoldsburg, a Chase employee.

"My kids are all grown and out of the house, and my grandchildren live in Pittsburgh," said Harris, adding she didn't think twice about volunteering for the program when she learned about it.

During the classroom visits, each tutor asked children to guess the identity of the student he or she had tutored based on facts the tutor had learned this year, such as a favorite food. Once the tutors were identified, students rushed to the front of the classroom to greet them.

"I always enjoy seeing the progress of the student during the year," said Traci Truax, 47, of Lewis Center, an employee of Chase who was paired with Angie Ordonez.

"It was fun to meet her," Angie said.

Eleven of the 12 first-grade sections at Kae Avenue participated this year -- as many as possible with the number of tutors involved, Gee said.

About nine students from each class were paired with a tutor at some point during the year, with about half keeping a regular schedule, Gee said.

Students would read to their tutors and sometimes partner-read, Gee said, focusing on "sight words" such as saw, can, could, would and where -- words students must learn to recognize on sight rather than sound out to read, Blackford said.

The first-year program is only at Kae Avenue, said Ty Debevoise, director of communications and marketing for Whitehall City Schools.

Dan Weisberg, national director of TutorMate, said in February that Whitehall is the only district in central Ohio currently employing TutorMate, established 12 years ago under the umbrella of the nonprofit organization Innovations for Learning. During sessions, the tutor and student do not see one another but speak via phone and use a shared computer screen to give instruction and participate in interactive exercises.

The program has a twofold benefit for students, Weisberg said, by improving children's comprehension and reading skills in an objective way that can be quantified on state tests, but also in a subjective manner by improving self-esteem and confidence. The program also allows volunteers to tutor in a convenient way from their own places of employment, Weisberg said.

Whitehall City Schools is working toward building corporate partners within Whitehall, such as Alliance Data, to strengthen ties between the district and the community, Debevoise said.

