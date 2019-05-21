Whitehall police arrested a 13-year-old boy for robbery at 8:30 p.m. May 13 in connection with an incident that was reported at 10 p.m. May 10 at Rosemore Middle School, 4800 Langley Ave.

Police responded May 13 to a residence on Morris Avenue in regard to a robbery that reportedly occurred May 10 at the school. The victim is a teenage boy whose bicycle and tennis shoes were stolen, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 34-year-old Reynoldsburg man for petty theft, possession of criminal tools and criminal damaging at 7:15 p.m. May 11 in the first block of Woodcliff Drive.

Officers responded to a report of breaking and entering in the area, located the suspect in an adjacent building and apprehended him, according to reports.

* Police arrested a 35-year-old Whitehall man for burglary at 11:45 a.m. May 14 in the 700 block of Robinwood Avenue.

Police responded to a 911 caller who said a man had broken a window and entered a residence.

Upon arrival, police found a broken window and blood on the window frame, reports said.

Officers yelled into the residence and a man came out the front door carrying a can of beer, according to reports.

Police reportedly pointed their guns at the man, and he was apprehended before police searched the residence.

Officers allegedly found a box in a bedroom filled with pipes, burnt marijuana stems and marijuana seeds. A plastic baggie with 12 grams of marijuana also was discovered, reports said.

It was later discovered the man had been issued a no-trespass order in April from the residence, where his mother resides, according to reports.

The woman reportedly asked that her son be charged with burglary.

The man was treated at Grant Medical Center to receive stitches in his thumb before being transported to the Franklin County jail, reports said.

* Police arrested a 34-year-old man for breaking and entering and theft at 9:10 a.m. May 12 in the 300 block of North Hamilton Road.

* Burglaries were reported at 6:45 a.m. May 9 in the 300 block of North Hamilton Road; at 6:45 p.m. May 11 in the first block of Woodcliff Drive; at 10:05 a.m. May 13 in the 600 block of Maplewood Avenue; and at 2:35 a.m. May 15 in the 3900 block of East Main Street.

* Thefts were reported at 12:30 p.m. May 9 at East Broad Street and South Yearling Road; at 7:35 p.m. May 9 in the 900 block of Antwerp Road; at 1:20 p.m. May 12 in the 4500 block of Saint Anthony Lane; at 12:30 p.m. May 13 in the 3900 block of Ural Avenue; and at 11:10 a.m. May 14 in the 4700 block of East Broad Street.

* Police arrested a 15-year-old boy for assault at 9:05 p.m. May 11 in the 900 block of Ross Road.

An assault also was reported at 9:30 a.m. May 10 in the 1000 block of Ross Road.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 8:20 a.m. May 8 in the 400 block of South Hamilton Road; at 11:55 a.m. May 8 in the 5300 block of Great Oak Way; at 1:55 p.m. May 9 in the 1000 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 12:50 a.m. May 10 in the 3600 block of East Broad Street.

* Property destruction was reported at 6:15 a.m. May 8 in the 100 block of Beechbank Road; at 9:40 a.m. May 9 in the 300 block of Barkley Place West; at 6:30 p.m. May 12 in the 600 block of South Yearling Road; and at 8:45 a.m. May 14 in the 100 block of Woodcliff Drive.

* Police responded to a report of shots fired at 12:45 a.m. May 12 at Ross Road and Broadhurst Drive; and at 1:10 a.m. May 15 in the 100 block of Beechwood Road.