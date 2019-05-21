More than 200 Whitehall-Yearling High School seniors are expected to graduate at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Capital Center, 2360 E. Mound St., on the campus of Capital University in Bexley.

Ty Debevoise, director of marketing and communications for Whitehall City Schools, said 207 seniors are expected to graduate.

Among the members of the class of 2019 are valedictorian Stacey Li and salutatorian Sebri Nurahmed.

Li said she'll attend Ohio State University and study medical laboratory science.

"I like helping people," said Li, adding she is further inspired to work in the field of medicine by family members who have health issues.

Li said she doesn't plan to become a physician but wants to work in laboratories that treat known diseases and ailments.

Nurahmed said he will attend the University of Pennsylvania, a private Ivy League college in Philadelphia.

He said he plans to major in business.

Motivated in part by watching episodes of "Shark Tank," Nurahmed said he hopes to participate in a venture capital program at the University of Pennsylvania.

"I can see myself pitching to the sharks," he said.

Whitehall Superintendent Brian Hamler said the class of 2019 "is full of great kids with supportive parents."

"The class of 2019 is a gifted class that brought a great deal of excitement to our community," he said. "They have achieved so much in their four years (and) I'm confident they will go on to do great things and make us very proud."

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo