Worthington's nondiscrimination ordinance has been approved.

Worthington City Council on May 20 approved the ordinance 7-0 after a public hearing.

The legislation will go into effect July 1, according to Worthington spokeswoman Anne Brown.

"Prior to that date, the city will conduct more outreach and public education for our community residents and businesses," she said.

Tom Lindsey, the city's law director, said the process for the ordinance has been long and thorough.

He said a number of changes have been made since the last version that was presented to council March 11.

"The overriding theme of those changes was the desire to make sure that the ordinance we adopt in the city of Worthington is one that will provide the rights that the commission sought to provide for the residents and those individuals in the city of Worthington in a broad manner, but also make sure the ordinance did not subject the city to unnecessary litigation," Lindsey said.

The changes include language added to clarify gender identity and expression, and other language was added to clarify the intent of the ordinance was not to limit anyone's First Amendment rights, he said.

"That would aid the city in the event that someone challenged it," Lindsey said.

The ordinance was developed by the Worthington Community Relations Commission.

Jack Miner, chairman of the Worthington Community Relations Commission, said Worthington was the 24th community in Ohio to approve an inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance.

"This was an opportunity for us to affirm the values that already exist in Worthington," he said.

Those values include promotion of "tolerance, respect and inclusion," according to a summary of the ordinance on the city's website, worthington.org.

The nondiscrimination ordinance is intended to provide protection from discrimination because of a person's race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, age, disability, marital status, familial status, genetic information or military status, according to the website.

Protections would extend to housing, services, employment and "public accommodations," according to the ordinance.

The website also outlines an enforcement procedure.

Those who believe they have been discriminated against could file a "charge" with a Worthington city clerk.

Depending on the circumstances, the city would proceed with an investigation or recommend a complaint be filed with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission or Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to the text of the ordinance.

If attempts at mediation were unsuccessful and an investigation determines discrimination occurred, a cease-and-desist order and a fine would be issued by the city.

The ordinance said failure to comply with a cease-and-desist order would be a criminal offense, a first-degree misdemeanor.

This criminal charge could be filed in Worthington Mayor's Court or Franklin County Municipal Court, according to Lindsey.

It would be prosecuted the same as any other criminal offense, he said.

